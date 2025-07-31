ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko present President’s Cup and Toyota Cup trophies to Otumfuo at Manhyia [PHOTOS]

Asante Kotoko have presented the last two trophies won by the team to the club’s Life Patron and owner, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Porcupine Warriors have won the President's Cup and the most recently, the Toyota Cup.

The Reds, earlier this month, defeated rivals Hearts of Oak to claim the 2025 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Over the weekend, the team also defeated South African outfit Kaizer Chiefs, emerging as champions of the 2025 Toyota Cup.

On Wednesday, the playing body, together with the technical team and the Interim Management Committee, visited Manhyia Palace, where the two trophies were presented to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The team also used the opportunity to present to Otumfuo the new home jersey designed by kit sponsor the Hope Brand for the 2025/2026 season.

Asante Kotoko will open pre-season in Cape Coast ahead of the upcoming football season. They are expected to compete in the GHALCA Top 4 tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on August 20-24.

The Reds will also compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

