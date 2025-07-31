ModernGhana logo
Swedru All Blacks to play home matches at Swedru Stadium ahead of 2025/26 GPL season

THU, 31 JUL 2025

Communications Director of Swedru All Blacks, Nathaniel Obeng, has confirmed that the club will play their home matches at the Swedru Sports Stadium in the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The club is marking its return to Ghana’s top flight after a 16-year absence and has been working to ensure its home ground meets the necessary standards.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Obeng revealed that extensive renovation works have been undertaken at the stadium, spearheaded by club president Stephen Atto Quayson.

He noted that the project received official approval from the National Sports Authority (NSA) to meet club licensing requirements.

"We’ve had permission from the NSA to renovate the stadium to a level where the Club Licensing Board will permit us to host league matches there," he said.

He added that significant improvements have been made to the pitch over the past month and that initial inspections by the Club Licensing Board were met with satisfaction.

"Over the past month, we’ve been working on the pitch, and we’ve gotten it to a very appreciable level. When the Club Licensing Board came for their first inspection, they were satisfied with the progress,” Obeng added.

Obeng also acknowledged the Ghana Football Association’s support in providing technical advice throughout the renovation process. As part of efforts to maintain the playing surface, the club has installed new polytanks and irrigation systems.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

