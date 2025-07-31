Manchester United: Luke Shaw backs Ruben Amorim's demands to improve culture

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has backed head coach Ruben Amorim's hard-line approach to improving the "toxic" and "unhealthy" culture at the club.

In May, after United's Europa League final defeat by Tottenham, Shaw questioned whether he and his team-mates were good enough to play for the club, comments that drew criticism from former captain Gary Neville.

Looking back, Shaw said his damning assessment was triggered by a mixture of the hurt he was feeling at a time when his head was still "hot" as he tried to come to terms with the shattering defeat, which cost United any chance of European qualification after their woeful 15th-placed Premier League finish.

Amorim responded to the loss by resolving to drive up standards inside the dressing room while also excluding five senior players, including Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

"It's not hard to see from the outside what it's been like," said Shaw.

"A lot of the time I've been here over the last few years it's been extremely negative.

"It can be quite toxic, the environment, it's not healthy at all. We need an environment that's healthy, that's positive, that's got good energy and happiness. When you have all those things, you feel free and you express yourself more.

"Ruben brings demands. Mentality is a big thing. He talks a lot about it.

"He demands 100% and doesn't want anything less. If someone's doing 85-90%, it's not enough. I think, especially this year, if you're not doing the right things, you won't play."

Shaw, 30, said the message must be reinforced by United's senior players, including himself.

"The more experienced ones need to be demanding more, day in, day out," he added.

"The levels in training, keeping to the times of when we're doing this or that, making sure no-one's coming late.

"The manager's not bothered. He doesn't care who the player is. That's how it should be. Whatever he wants, as players, we have to be delivering – and we are fully behind that."

Shaw did not mention United's 'bomb squad' - Rashford, Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Antony - in his assessment and was not placing all the blame on those players, four of whom were not even at United for the second half of last season.

In a separate chat at a Premier League event in Chicago, the England defender did say there are "no stragglers in this group any more" and Amorim had made it clear "everyone needs to put the team first".

However, United's longest serving player feels the aftermath of the final defeat in Bilbao took the club to such a bad place, it left everyone in Amorim's squad uncertain for what the future held.

"I wouldn't say I regret what I said but straight after the game, your head is hot, you say things and don't think about it," he said.

"A lot of people, after that final, and after that year, didn't know how the next season was going to look, we have to be open and honest about that. None of us were good enough.

"I had such an awful year as well. I was just fully angry about everything. That's why I did the interview and said what I said."

'I felt like I let a lot of people down'

Amorim described Shaw as "world class" in Chicago last week.

The assessment was passed on to the 30-year-old almost immediately in the belief it would give his confidence a boost.

Shaw said he is currently in a good place, but there have been plenty of times over the past two years when that has not been the case.

After missing three months with a muscular injury at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, he suffered another problem in a game at Luton in February 2024.

Shaw recovered enough to start for England in that summer's Euros final but did not start a game for United until 27 April, 2025 - a gap of 14 months. During that time, Erik ten Hag was sacked and Amorim struggled to fill the left-sided defensive berth crucial to his system.

"I don't want to keep banging on about it but I couldn't have got any lower last season," said Shaw.

"I know I've had a lot of injuries but, mentally, last season was really tough.

"I've never had a calf injury in my life, it was completely different rehab. Then stuff just kept happening. It was really stressful.

"I felt like I let Erik down because I wasn't there for him towards the end and that wasn't nice.

"For a lot of last season I felt like I let a lot of people in the club down. I found it really hard and put a lot of blame on myself."

There is no doubt a fully fit Shaw would be a huge asset.

Amorim has tended to use him in the left of his three-man defence, where there is competition from 18-year-old Ayden Heaven, plus senior players Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez, who are both currently injured.

Shaw could also play at left wing-back, although whether Amorim would risk him in such a physically demanding role is open to debate.

"I really like this formation," he admitted. "I haven't spoken about it too much with the manager, but I'm happy to play anywhere.

"I've been playing left centre-back this pre-season so we'll have to see if that carries on. I missed last pre-season so I'm just really happy to be doing this one."