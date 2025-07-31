Chelsea agree deal to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato for an initial fee of £37m, subject to the Dutch club's supervisory board approval.

The 19-year-old Dutchman is expected to sign a seven-year contract lasting until 2032 and will complete a medical, having been given the green light to travel to west London.

Chelsea consider Hato a talented young option to add competition to the backline, where he is capable of playing at either left-back or in central defence.

Hato made his senior debut for Ajax in February 2023 at just 16 years and 335 days old, making him the third-youngest player ever to feature in an Eredivisie game for the club

He has made 75 appearances for the Eredivisie side and made his senior debut for the Netherlands in 2023.

Ajax have decided to sell him, with a need to raise funds after a two-year hiatus from the substantial revenues of the Champions League. They will return to Europe's top-tier competition this season.

Chelsea are believed to be close to finishing their summer business but remain in the market for another attacker, having held talks with the representatives of RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons without making a formal bid.

They are also aiming to make further player sales with Christopher Nkunku likely to leave, as well as an openness to sell striker Nicolas Jackson for the right price.

There also remains a squad of unwanted players training separately from Enzo Maresca's first team, including Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Who have Chelsea signed this summer?

Hato would be Chelsea's eighth addition to the squad this summer, with their spending so far reaching a combined sum of over £250m, which is balanced by over £150m of player sales.