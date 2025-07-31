Chelsea agree deal to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato for an initial fee of £37m, subject to the Dutch club's supervisory board approval.
The 19-year-old Dutchman is expected to sign a seven-year contract lasting until 2032 and will complete a medical, having been given the green light to travel to west London.
Chelsea consider Hato a talented young option to add competition to the backline, where he is capable of playing at either left-back or in central defence.
Hato made his senior debut for Ajax in February 2023 at just 16 years and 335 days old, making him the third-youngest player ever to feature in an Eredivisie game for the club
He has made 75 appearances for the Eredivisie side and made his senior debut for the Netherlands in 2023.
Ajax have decided to sell him, with a need to raise funds after a two-year hiatus from the substantial revenues of the Champions League. They will return to Europe's top-tier competition this season.
Chelsea are believed to be close to finishing their summer business but remain in the market for another attacker, having held talks with the representatives of RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons without making a formal bid.
They are also aiming to make further player sales with Christopher Nkunku likely to leave, as well as an openness to sell striker Nicolas Jackson for the right price.
There also remains a squad of unwanted players training separately from Enzo Maresca's first team, including Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu.
- Who have Chelsea signed this summer?
Hato would be Chelsea's eighth addition to the squad this summer, with their spending so far reaching a combined sum of over £250m, which is balanced by over £150m of player sales.
- Jamie Gittens - £48m from Borussia Dortmund. The England youth international arrives from the Bundesliga with a growing reputation as a direct, pacey winger capable of unlocking defences.
- Joao Pedro - £55m from Brighton. Chelsea moved swiftly to secure the Brazilian forward, who impressed in the Premier League with his creativity, link-up play and finishing ability.
- Liam Delap - £30m from Ipswich Town. A powerful striker with Premier League experience, Delap adds a different profile to Chelsea's attacking options.
- Mamadou Sarr - £12m from Lyon. The 19-year-old centre-back joins as one for the future, bringing strength and composure in defence after progressing through Lyon's academy.
- Dario Essugo - £18m from Sporting CP. A highly rated Portuguese midfielder, Essugo is known for his tenacity and maturity, having debuted in Liga Portugal at just 16 years old.
- Estevao Willian - the Brazil winger joined the Blues from Palmeiras this summer in a £29m deal that was agreed in May 2024.
- Kendry Paez - a £17m deal to sign Ecuadorian teenager Paez was agreed in 2023 but he has linked up with Chelsea this summer after turning 18 in May.