You have made yourselves proud - Andre Ayew lauds Black Queens after WAFCON bronze medal

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has praised the Black Queens for their impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ayew, U-20 World Cup winner, who met the team during a dinner with Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday, commended the players for showcasing their talent on the continental stage.

"Ghanaians really love football, but what you’ve achieved goes beyond just the sport; you’ve made a name for yourselves," Ayew said.

"I didn’t know some of you before, but now I see how great you all are. This is just the beginning."

The Black Queens returned to Ghana on Monday, July 28, to a heroic welcome after clinching bronze at WAFCON, their first podium finish since 2016.

The team defeated South Africa 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the third-place playoff.