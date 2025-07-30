ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You have made yourselves proud - Andre Ayew lauds Black Queens after WAFCON bronze medal

Women Football You have made yourselves proud - Andre Ayew lauds Black Queens after WAFCON bronze medal
WED, 30 JUL 2025

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has praised the Black Queens for their impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ayew, U-20 World Cup winner, who met the team during a dinner with Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday, commended the players for showcasing their talent on the continental stage.

"Ghanaians really love football, but what you’ve achieved goes beyond just the sport; you’ve made a name for yourselves," Ayew said.

"I didn’t know some of you before, but now I see how great you all are. This is just the beginning."

The Black Queens returned to Ghana on Monday, July 28, to a heroic welcome after clinching bronze at WAFCON, their first podium finish since 2016.

The team defeated South Africa 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the third-place playoff.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Government condemns attempted arrest of JoyNews reporter, orders immediate probe

2 hours ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu I left journalism to the corporate world because of my children, health issues —...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Ghana’s economy has moved from intensive care to physiotherapy in 6 months — Joe...

2 hours ago

Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to publi...

4 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Funds for construction of petroleum hub should be redirected to revive TOR — Fra...

4 hours ago

Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — Ahiagbah tells Mahama Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — ...

4 hours ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

4 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

4 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

6 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line