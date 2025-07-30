ModernGhana logo
Le Court makes history for Africa at women's Tour de France

By AFP
WED, 30 JUL 2025
Mauritian Kim Le Court became the first African to win a stage on the women's Tour de France on Wednesday.

It was a case of double celebration for the 29-year-old who took the fifth stage honours in a sprint to reclaim the leader's yellow jersey.

Le Court edged Dutch duo Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen after a hilly 166km ride, the longest of the Tour, from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope to Gueret.

Overnight leader Marianne Vos lost yellow to the AG Insurance-Soudal team leader after finishing eighth, 33 seconds adrift, on the day.

Le Court, who had a brief spell already at the top of the general classification after stage two, now leads France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot by 18 seconds.

Vollering, the Tour winner in 2023 and favourite for this edition, is third at 23s after recovering from a heavy fall on Monday.

Last year's winner, Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma, took fourth in the stage to sit well placed 24s off the overall lead.

Thursday's sixth stage is a mountainous 123.7km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert featuring three ascents including the category one climb up the Col du Beal, with the race finishing on Sunday.

