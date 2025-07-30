ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prioritise sportsmen and women for recruitment into the security services - Mahama tells Interior Minister

Football News Prioritise sportsmen and women for recruitment into the security services - Mahama tells Interior Minister
WED, 30 JUL 2025

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has tasked the Minister of Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, to prioritise sportsmen and women for recruitment into the security services.

His remarks come after the Black Queens paid a visit to the Jubilee House on Tuesday after placing third in the just-ended 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Addressing the playing body and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Mahama said he wants more opportunities created for talented players.

He added that such opportunities could help develop them for future national team call-ups.

"I have asked the Minister of Interior to give priority to sportspeople when we do recruitment into the security services.

“In the past, when we brought sports people into the services, it gave them the opportunity and equipment and the facilities to train and improve themselves.

“We must re-introduce the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) games and let the security services compete amongst themselves, and then Kurt (GFA Prez) and co will be standing there, watching and picking the talents and forming the national teams.”

It’s the first time Ghana's Black Queens have won a medal at the WAFCON since 2016.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Government condemns attempted arrest of JoyNews reporter, orders immediate probe

1 hour ago

Award-winning journalist and former broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Emefa Apawu I left journalism to the corporate world because of my children, health issues —...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Ghana’s economy has moved from intensive care to physiotherapy in 6 months — Joe...

1 hour ago

Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to public Help us make Bawku and surroundings peaceful for all — Military appeals to publi...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Funds for construction of petroleum hub should be redirected to revive TOR — Fra...

3 hours ago

Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — Ahiagbah tells Mahama Fire Dr. Ayine, revoke Dr. Grace Ayensu’s appointment over integrity concerns — ...

3 hours ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

5 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line