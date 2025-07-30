Prioritise sportsmen and women for recruitment into the security services - Mahama tells Interior Minister

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has tasked the Minister of Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, to prioritise sportsmen and women for recruitment into the security services.

His remarks come after the Black Queens paid a visit to the Jubilee House on Tuesday after placing third in the just-ended 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Addressing the playing body and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Mahama said he wants more opportunities created for talented players.

He added that such opportunities could help develop them for future national team call-ups.

"I have asked the Minister of Interior to give priority to sportspeople when we do recruitment into the security services.

“In the past, when we brought sports people into the services, it gave them the opportunity and equipment and the facilities to train and improve themselves.

“We must re-introduce the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) games and let the security services compete amongst themselves, and then Kurt (GFA Prez) and co will be standing there, watching and picking the talents and forming the national teams.”

It’s the first time Ghana's Black Queens have won a medal at the WAFCON since 2016.