Five Ghanaian clubs open up global transfer opportunities by joining TransferRoom

Five clubs from Ghana have taken a major step forward in their ambition to reach the global football market by joining TransferRoom, world football’s transfer marketplace.

Putting Ghanaian football on the map

Four Ghana Premier League clubs - defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Medeama SC, Dreams FC and FC Samartex - and Division One side Koforidua Semper Fi are the first Ghanaian teams to join TransferRoom.

They are the latest in a growing network of African clubs to become part of TransferRoom’s global marketplace, gaining direct access to over 800 clubs and 550 Trusted Agencies in more than 130 leagues worldwide.

By becoming TransferRoom members, they now have a platform to showcase their players, engage directly with decision-makers at clubs across the world and eliminate traditional market barriers that have long limited their international visibility.

“TransferRoom opens up a wider vision for your club,” says Mark Addo, President & Owner of Koforidua Semper Fi and Vice-President of the Ghana Football Association. “If you want to help your club become bigger, this is the opportunity you have to take.”

Building bridges from Ghana to the world

Ghana is known globally for producing exceptional football talent, but the pathway from local development to international transfer success can often be limited by access and exposure.

“It’s difficult running clubs in this part of the world, as there are fewer opportunities to raise capital to support football development,” Addo explains. “Sometimes football development is more of a social venture in this part of the world.

"TransferRoom gives us the opportunity to attract other clubs and agencies to our players. It helps bridge the gap between Africa and markets like Europe, South America and North America.”

Through TransferRoom, Addo has already built valuable connections: meeting Directors of Football, Scouts, and Agencies at the TransferRoom Summit in Istanbul. Those relationships are now leading to potential player partnerships and international opportunities for his club and others in Ghana.

“TransferRoom provides the platform for Ghanaian clubs to market and potentially sell players to top clubs globally,” he adds. “A single player transaction with an elite club can open the pathway for local clubs to potentially recover some of their investment in the business.”

“My experience has been excellent so far, so I have become an advocate for other clubs from Ghana to join.”

From Dreams to results

At Dreams FC, one of Ghana’s most ambitious clubs, the mission is clear: identify, develop, and promote elite football talent and TransferRoom is now central to that strategy.

“TransferRoom is a unique platform that gives us a direct route to our transfer targets,” says Ameenu Shardow, General Manager of Dreams FC. “It aligns perfectly with our goal of exposing our players to clubs abroad and finding the best talent to recruit.”

Dreams FC reached the semi-finals of the 2024 CAF Confederation Cup, and now they're aiming to convert that on-field success into transfer market influence.

“The biggest challenge for us has always been the lack of direct contact with clubs. TransferRoom helps us eliminate that layer of bureaucracy,” Shardow says. “I use it almost on a daily basis to pitch our top talents and scout new opportunities.”

“The market is big enough for every club, no matter your budget,” says Shardow. “I encourage all African clubs to join. TransferRoom solves one of our biggest challenges: getting in front of the right people.”

A movement gaining momentum

“We’ve already had players signed to agencies and are in talks with clubs in Europe,” says Addo. “Before TransferRoom, we moved four players in three years. Now, in a few months, we've seen serious agency interest in several of our players.”

Addo’s club, Koforidua Semper Fi FC, focuses heavily on talent development—prioritising football IQ, mentality, and adaptability in its academy model. Semper Fi FC place significant emphasis on the fundamentals of the game to ensure that players that transfer to Europe are at par or even superior to their peers. The objective is to shorten the transition period of player integration into European first teams.

That early development is now paying dividends, with players like Emmanuel Mensah already starring abroad by signing for Sogndal IL in Norway, with others ready to follow in his footsteps.

“Now we can highlight the next Emmanuel Mensah on TransferRoom,” he says. “We’re preparing players earlier, developing them at a world-class level, and TransferRoom helps us tell that story to the world.”