Mustapha Ussif credits Akufo-Addo for Black Queens' 2024 WAFCON success

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has credited former president Nana Akufo-Addo for Black Queens' success at the just-ended 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Having returned to the tournament for the first time in 2018, Ghana finished in third place after beating South Africa on a penalty shootout.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, the former sector minister credited Akufo-Addo for the success which has been achieved for the first time since 2016.

"We should not also forget that when COVID happened, for the first time, Nana Akufo-Addo ensured that all Women's Premier League players were put in stipends and most of these players are beneficiaries,” Mustapha said.

"The numerous astroturfs that was constructed across Ghana, most of the clubs play on these astroturfs and that has resulted in the successes that we are chalking," he added.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament donated a sum of GH₵100,000 to the Black Queens for their third-place finish.