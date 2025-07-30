ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Morocco file formal referee complaint after WAFCON final loss to Nigeria

By Morocco World News
Football News Morocco file formal referee complaint after WAFCON final loss to Nigeria
WED, 30 JUL 2025

Morocco’s football federation has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what it described as “refereeing injustices” during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final against Nigeria.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said the match official failed to award a clear penalty in the 82nd minute, with the score level at 2-2.

Video footage showed a potential handball by a Nigerian defender, but after a VAR check, the referee waved play on. Morocco’s coaching staff and players expressed frustration immediately after the incident.

The federation claims the decision altered the course of the match, which Nigeria went on to win 3-2.

Speaking after the match, Moroccan head coach Jorge Vilda said: “It was a small detail that cost us the game,” referring to the penalty decision.

Vilda, usually reserved on refereeing matters, added that fatigue played a key role in his side’s second-half collapse.

Nigeria’s coach, Justine Madugu, credited Morocco for a dominant first half and said tactical adjustments at half-time proved decisive.

“The players who came off the bench made the difference,” he said. “Morocco have a promising future.”

The final, held at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium, was a tightly contested match. Morocco led 2-1 at the break, but Nigeria rallied in the second half to claim their record-extending 10th title.

The tournament marked Morocco’s second-ever appearance in a WAFCON final.

Ghana secured third place after beating South Africa on penalties in Casablanca.

After the heartbreaking loss, King Mohammed VI congratulated the Moroccan team in a statement, praising their spirit and performance.

He also commended the organisation of the tournament and the strong attendance across venues.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Ghana’s public debt drops by GH¢139 Billion, but external liabilities remain a risk Ghana’s public debt drops by GH¢139 Billion, but external liabilities remain a r...

56 minutes ago

July 30: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 on forex market, GHS10.49 interbank July 30: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 on forex market, GHS10.49 interbank

56 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC running 'Kwashiorkor' gov’t under guise of a lean one — Miracles Aboagye

58 minutes ago

Health Ministry clears salaries for 321 pharmacist interns, assures rotation nurses and allied health interns Health Ministry clears salaries for 321 pharmacist interns, assures rotation nur...

1 hour ago

PNP Chairperson Janet Nabla Janet Nabla petitions GTEC for comprehensive audit of academic credentials of Ma...

2 hours ago

Govt orders refund of WASSCE practical fees to students Govt orders refund of WASSCE practical fees to students

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Warns Financial Institutions Over Remittance Violations Bank of Ghana Warns Financial Institutions Over Remittance Violations

2 hours ago

Govt cancels $1.2 billion bauxite deal Govt cancels $1.2 billion bauxite deal

3 hours ago

I beg you, let us not politicise Bawku conflict — Mahama Ayariga to MPs "I beg you, let us not politicise Bawku conflict" — Mahama Ayariga to MPs

3 hours ago

Were almost there — Mahama tells Bawku tribal killers to ceasefire 'We're almost there' — Mahama tells Bawku tribal killers to ceasefire

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line