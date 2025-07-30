Morocco file formal referee complaint after WAFCON final loss to Nigeria

Morocco’s football federation has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what it described as “refereeing injustices” during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final against Nigeria.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said the match official failed to award a clear penalty in the 82nd minute, with the score level at 2-2.

Video footage showed a potential handball by a Nigerian defender, but after a VAR check, the referee waved play on. Morocco’s coaching staff and players expressed frustration immediately after the incident.

The federation claims the decision altered the course of the match, which Nigeria went on to win 3-2.

Speaking after the match, Moroccan head coach Jorge Vilda said: “It was a small detail that cost us the game,” referring to the penalty decision.

Vilda, usually reserved on refereeing matters, added that fatigue played a key role in his side’s second-half collapse.

Nigeria’s coach, Justine Madugu, credited Morocco for a dominant first half and said tactical adjustments at half-time proved decisive.

“The players who came off the bench made the difference,” he said. “Morocco have a promising future.”

The final, held at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium, was a tightly contested match. Morocco led 2-1 at the break, but Nigeria rallied in the second half to claim their record-extending 10th title.

The tournament marked Morocco’s second-ever appearance in a WAFCON final.

Ghana secured third place after beating South Africa on penalties in Casablanca.

After the heartbreaking loss, King Mohammed VI congratulated the Moroccan team in a statement, praising their spirit and performance.

He also commended the organisation of the tournament and the strong attendance across venues.