Manhyia South MP calls for equal pay for Black Queens after third-place finish at 2024 WAFCON

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has called for equal financial rewards for the Black Queens after their impressive third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Despite a shaky start to the tournament, the Ghanaian women’s national team rallied to defeat South Africa in a dramatic penalty shootout to secure the bronze medal — their first WAFCON podium finish since 2016.

Addressing Parliament during a courtesy visit by the team, Hon. Baffour Awuah urged the government to ensure parity in bonuses between the Black Queens and their male counterparts, the Black Stars.

"Mr. Speaker, we must ensure that our illustrious Black Queens receive equal pay, comparable to what the Black Stars earn. It’s time we uphold the Affirmative Action Act, which was passed by this very House.

He further charged the Minister for Sports to lead the cause for fairness.

"Fortunately, the Sports Minister is one of us, and we expect him to champion what is fair and just. The current disparity where the Black Stars receive significantly more than the Black Queens is not only unjust but goes against the very principles of the Affirmative Action Act," he asserted.

In a gesture of support, the Minority Caucus in Parliament presented a cash reward of GHC100,000 to the team following their WAFCON success.