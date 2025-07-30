ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Better days are ahead of you - President Mahama backs Black Queens after third-place finish

Women Football Better days are ahead of you - President Mahama backs Black Queens after third-place finish
WED, 30 JUL 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has thrown his support behind the Black Queens after their impressive third-place finish at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The senior women's national team overcame a shaky start to the tournament and edged past South Africa in a tense penalty shootout to secure Ghana’s first WAFCON bronze medal since 2016.

During a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House on Tuesday, Mahama lauded the players for their resilience and encouraged them to remain committed to their journey.

“All is not lost yet, your best days are still ahead of you, there are many other games to play, and I am sure that this is an experience that you will take as part of the conditioning to rise to higher heights, and so we are all going to support you," he said.

Ghana’s campaign began with a loss to South Africa, followed by a draw with Mali. However, the team bounced back with a dominant performance against Tanzania to seal qualification from Group C.

The Black Queens then beat Algeria in the quarterfinals to reach the last four. Their hopes of reaching the final, however, were dashed by hosts Morocco in a narrow semifinal defeat.

They bounced back to defeat reigning champions South Africa — Bayana Bayana — in the third-place match via penalties, capping off a strong recovery to claim the bronze.

Earlier on Tuesday, the team was also honoured by Parliament in recognition of their performance at the continental showpiece.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

I beg you, let us not politicise Bawku conflict — Mahama Ayariga to MPs "I beg you, let us not politicise Bawku conflict" — Mahama Ayariga to MPs

1 hour ago

Were almost there — Mahama tells Bawku tribal killers to ceasefire 'We're almost there' — Mahama tells Bawku tribal killers to ceasefire

2 hours ago

Getty Images via AFP - STEPHANIE KEITH France, Saudi Arabia seek support for UN plan to create Palestinian state

2 hours ago

Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters EU’s controversial trade truce with Trump faces mounting backlash

13 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong officially declares bid for NPP flagbearer race ahead of 2028 elections Kennedy Agyapong officially declares bid for NPP flagbearer race ahead of 2028 e...

14 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Current fighting, killing done by people who want to derail the mediation efforts — Mahama Bawku crisis: Current fighting, killing done by people who want to derail the me...

14 hours ago

Parliament approves final batch of four deputy ministers Parliament approves final batch of four deputy ministers

14 hours ago

Attorney General misleading Ghanaians, hasnt recovered a single Cedi in Unibank case – Godfred Dame Attorney General misleading Ghanaians, hasn't recovered a single Cedi in Unibank...

14 hours ago

Minority NPP donates GH¢100,000 to Black Queens after WAFCON Bronze win Minority NPP donates GH¢100,000 to Black Queens after WAFCON Bronze win

14 hours ago

Parliament receives authentic copy of The Bond of 1844 Parliament receives authentic copy of "The Bond of 1844" 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line