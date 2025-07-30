Better days are ahead of you - President Mahama backs Black Queens after third-place finish

President John Dramani Mahama has thrown his support behind the Black Queens after their impressive third-place finish at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The senior women's national team overcame a shaky start to the tournament and edged past South Africa in a tense penalty shootout to secure Ghana’s first WAFCON bronze medal since 2016.

During a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House on Tuesday, Mahama lauded the players for their resilience and encouraged them to remain committed to their journey.

“All is not lost yet, your best days are still ahead of you, there are many other games to play, and I am sure that this is an experience that you will take as part of the conditioning to rise to higher heights, and so we are all going to support you," he said.

Ghana’s campaign began with a loss to South Africa, followed by a draw with Mali. However, the team bounced back with a dominant performance against Tanzania to seal qualification from Group C.

The Black Queens then beat Algeria in the quarterfinals to reach the last four. Their hopes of reaching the final, however, were dashed by hosts Morocco in a narrow semifinal defeat.

They bounced back to defeat reigning champions South Africa — Bayana Bayana — in the third-place match via penalties, capping off a strong recovery to claim the bronze.

Earlier on Tuesday, the team was also honoured by Parliament in recognition of their performance at the continental showpiece.