Kofi Adams reaffirms govt support for Black Queens and women’s football development

WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured that government is committed to providing resources to ensure the Black Queens perform at the highest level.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, July 29, the sector minister said his Ministry is determined to create development pathways for the women’s national team and all other national teams.

“Mr. Speaker, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation remains committed to enhancing the welfare, the training conditions and development pathways for all national teams, including the Black Queens. This performance is a springboard for renewed investment in women’s sports infrastructure and capacity building.

“The government will continue to provide the platform and resources for our female athletes to excel at the highest level,” Mr. Kofi Adams said.

The Black Queens was celebrated in Parliament after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) hosted in Morocco.

During their visit to Parliament on Tuesday, the Black Queens received a cash donation of GHS100,000 from the Minority in Parliament.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

