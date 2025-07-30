East Africa’s Moment: Can the CHAN Co-Hosts Set the Stage for AFCON Glory?

A new football season is about to ignite on SuperSport available on DStv and GOtv, and all eyes are on the African Nations Championship (CHAN) as it kicks off across Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.

This year’s tournament promises to showcase the very best of African homegrown talent, offering fans a thrilling preview of what to expect when the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is held in the region in a couple of years.

But will the three host nations be able to challenge for the title this year and lay down a maker for when the AFCON comes around in two years’ time?

Tanzania: Riding the Wave of Home Support

As one of the three co-hosts, Tanzania will kick off CHAN 2025 in Dar es Salaam at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Drawn in Group B alongside Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic, Tanzania finds itself in a relatively balanced group. That gives the Taifa Stars a legitimate shot at advancing to the knockout stage.

The national team has shown promise in recent years, bolstered by domestic clubs like Young Africans SC (Yanga) and Simba SC, which have produced a steady stream of talent. Veterans like Mbwana Samatta, though not CHAN-eligible if playing abroad, have set high standards for the current local squad. Recent performances, including wins in regional friendlies and CECAFA tournaments, show a team capable of exploiting home conditions effectively.

With CHAN being a tournament exclusive to players in national domestic leagues, Tanzania’s strong club football ecosystem could give them the cohesion and sharpness required. Playing at home with raucous support in one of East Africa’s best football venues gives them a major edge. A quarterfinal appearance is a realistic and achievable goal – and a strong run could set the tone for AFCON 2027.

Uganda: Dark Horses with Momentum

Uganda enters CHAN 2025 with quiet confidence, having recently beaten Senegal, the reigning CHAN champions, in a high-profile friendly. Hosting Group C at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Uganda will face tough opposition in Algeria, South Africa, Guinea, and Niger.

Coach Morley Byekwaso has emphasised discipline and teamwork in recent training camps, and the domestic league’s increasing competitiveness – through clubs like KCCA FC and Vipers SC – has provided a solid pipeline of home-based talent. Uganda’s preparation, including their performance in the recent CECAFA Four Nations Cup, indicates growing tactical cohesion and mental resilience.

While their group is arguably the tournament’s toughest, Uganda will benefit immensely from passionate home fans in Kampala. With proper execution, they can realistically push for the knockout rounds. A strong CHAN run would not only boost morale but demonstrate that Uganda can compete at a high level ahead of AFCON 2027, when it hosts group-stage matches and the third-place playoff.

Kenya: Big Test, Bigger Ambitions

Kenya faces a daunting challenge in Group A, where they’ve been drawn alongside CHAN heavyweights Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, and Zambia. However, Kenya has the advantage of hosting the final match at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, with group games also set for Nyayo Stadium.

Under newly appointed coach Benni McCarthy, the Harambee Stars are building a refreshed squad focused on domestic players. The additional time granted by the tournament’s postponement to August 2025 has given Kenya’s technical team a chance to scout and prepare better. Captain Aboud Omar has publicly emphasised turning home support into motivation, and the federation is eyeing CHAN as a proving ground before AFCON 2027.

Although advancing from such a stacked group will be challenging, Kenya’s energetic home atmosphere, new coaching leadership, and a point to prove could spark a surprise run. Even a strong showing in the group stage would build valuable momentum for the country’s biggest hosting test yet in 2027.

East Africa’s Time to Shine

As CHAN 2025 unfolds across Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, the tournament represents more than just a continental competition—it’s a dress rehearsal for AFCON 2027 and a chance for East Africa to showcase its footballing growth on home soil. Each host nation brings a unique blend of ambition, talent, and home-ground advantage to the table.

Whether or not they lift the trophy, a strong showing from the co-hosts could shift perceptions, inspire future generations, and set the tone for a landmark AFCON in two years’ time.

CHAN 2025 isn’t just about winning—it’s about making a statement. And East Africa is ready to be heard.

