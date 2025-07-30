ModernGhana logo
By Sammy Heywood Okine
Patrick Johnson reinstated as GBA Secretary General by National Sports Authority

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially reinstated Mr. Patrick Johnson as Secretary General of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), as part of broader reforms aimed at revamping the nation's boxing administration.

His reappointment follows the implementation of key recommendations from a seven-member committee commissioned by the Minister of Youth and Sports to review the operations of the GBA and propose strategic changes.

Speaking after a GBA board meeting, Mr. Johnson expressed readiness to contribute his vast experience to restore Ghana’s storied legacy in global boxing.

“We have the talent, but getting our boxers into the world rankings has remained a challenge. That’s what I’m here to change,” he stated. He pledged to introduce modern, science-based administrative structures and strategies that will reposition the Authority and reignite public enthusiasm for the sport.

Currently serving as Vice President of the African Boxing Promotions Commission (ABPC), Mr. Johnson emphasized that his return is driven purely by a passion for boxing and a commitment to uplift the sport.

He previously held the Secretary General role during the tenures of renowned administrators including Lawyers Moses Foh Amoaning and Peter Zwennes. However, his immediate past working relationship with the most recent GBA president was reportedly unproductive.

Nonetheless, his reinstatement has received strong backing from the reconstituted GBA board and various stakeholders within the boxing community, signalling broad support for a fresh direction under his leadership.

