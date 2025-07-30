From The Pulpit To The Ring – MPT GH Foundation Boxing Promotions launched by Rev. John Wesley Lawson

A new force has entered Ghana’s boxing scene as MPT Foundation GH Promotions was officially launched in a colourful ceremony at the Infinity Events Center in Mamprobi, Accra, last Sunday.

The initiative is the brainchild of Rev. John Wesley Lawson, head pastor of Marathon Praise Tabernacle, whose enduring love for boxing inspired the creation of the promotional outfit. MPT Promotions aims to support amateur boxers by identifying and nurturing young talents, providing them with the training and guidance needed to transition into professional ranks while maintaining discipline and integrity.

Speaking at the launch—which coincided with his birthday—Rev. Lawson highlighted his deep commitment to merging education, spirituality, and sports. He emphasized the importance of literacy among athletes, stating that a boxer should be knowledgeable, capable of making informed decisions, and spiritually grounded.

“MPT is not just here to promote boxing,” Rev. Lawson told the media. “We’re here with a purpose—to help young people find salvation, embrace the Word of God, and build better futures through boxing and education.”

The event featured lectures on the importance of education and insurance, especially for athletes. Mrs. Veronica Odom, a retired educationist, stressed the need for personal development through both formal and adult education, while Mr. Isaac Opare of Axis Pension Trust addressed insurance options tailored to the unique needs of boxers.

Freda Bulley, a church member and head of PR, added that boxing is more than a sport—it teaches life lessons such as resilience, motivation, and discipline.

The Ghana Boxing Authority, represented by several officials, delivered messages of support and encouragement, officially welcoming MPT Promotions into the country’s boxing fraternity.

The night concluded with a series of thrilling juvenile and amateur bouts, giving the audience a glimpse into the talent MPT aims to nurture. Rev. Lawson marked his birthday by cutting a celebratory cake in the ring, surrounded by family, clergy, and boxing stakeholders—symbolizing both a personal milestone and a new beginning for Ghana boxing.