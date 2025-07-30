Ghana shines at 2025 African Armwrestling Championship in Abuja, Nigeria

Team Ghana, also known as the Golden Arms, delivered a strong showing at the 14th African Armwrestling Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria, finishing third overall with an impressive medal haul.

Despite fielding a smaller contingent compared to host nation Nigeria, Ghana’s armwrestlers captured 55 medals — 26 gold, 20 silver, and 9 bronze — trailing only behind Nigeria and the Republic of Benin on the medal table.

Nigeria, which presented a dominant squad of 173 athletes, clinched the top spot, while Benin secured the second position.

Beyond their on-table performance, Team Ghana stood out as the best-dressed delegation at the championship. Outfitted by The Hope Brand (THB), a Ghanaian-owned apparel company, the team’s presentation drew widespread praise from organizers and spectators alike.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) received strong backing from a host of institutions and corporate sponsors, including the Ghana Tourism Authority, National Petroleum Authority, National Lottery Authority, Glico Insurance, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, National Health Insurance Authority, Kofikrom Pharmacy, and Verna Water. Security agencies such as the Ghana Police Service, Prison Service, and Immigration Service also lent their support, along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Olympic Committee.

GAF President Charles Osei Asibey — who also serves as Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation and President of the African Armwrestling Federation — commended the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation for hosting a successful tournament.

Under his leadership, GAF secured significant sponsorship for Team Ghana, enabling the athletes to perform at their best. Among the standout performers was world champion Grace Minta of the Ghana Police Service, whose victories served as a motivational force for the entire team.

The five-day championship concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony marked by medal presentations and cultural displays. Over 400 athletes and officials from across the continent gathered to celebrate the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Medals were presented by Nigeria’s Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, as the championship highlighted not only athletic excellence but also African unity and sportsmanship.