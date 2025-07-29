ModernGhana logo
Minority donates GHC100,000 to Black Queens for winning bronze medal at 2024 WAFCON [VIDEO]

TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament, led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has presented a cash donation of GHC100,000 to the Black Queens in recognition of their impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they secured a third-place finish.

The senior women’s national team, accompanied by their technical staff, paid a courtesy call on Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

During a brief ceremony in the chamber, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin handed over the cash on behalf of the caucus, describing it as a gesture of appreciation and motivation for the team’s achievement.

Ghana’s journey in the 2024 WAFCON was marked by resilience. Making their return to the competition for the first time since 2018, the Black Queens had a shaky start—losing to South Africa and drawing with Mali—before bouncing back with a crucial win to progress to the knockout stages.

The team advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in eight years after edging Algeria in a tense penalty shootout.

However, they missed out on a place in the final after falling to hosts Morocco. In the third-place playoff, Ghana prevailed once again on penalties, defeating South Africa 4-3 to claim the bronze medal.

The donation from the Minority underscores growing national support for the women’s team, whose performance has reignited enthusiasm around Ghanaian women’s football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

