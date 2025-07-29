Inaki Williams accuses Barcelona of orchestrating media pressure to sign his brother, Nico Williams

Ghana international Inaki Williams has strongly criticized Barcelona, accusing the Catalan club of launching a calculated media campaign to lure his younger brother, Nico Williams, away from Athletic Bilbao.

Nico, who had been heavily linked with a summer move to the Spanish giants, ultimately turned down the advances and committed his future to Bilbao by signing a contract extension until 2025.

Inaki, recently named captain of the Basque side, defended his brother amid widespread speculation, suggesting Barcelona’s tactics were disruptive and misleading.

"A lot of lies have been told. We all know how football works and the pressure they wanted to exert. Barca ran a media campaign that they thought would work. That external noise has done a lot of damage and has tainted the situation," Inaki said.

Inaki takes over the captaincy from long-serving defender Oscar De Marcos, who retired at the end of last season.

Both Inaki and Nico are expected to play central roles in Athletic Bilbao’s 2025/26 campaign, as the club prepares to compete on three fronts—La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and European competition—after securing a return to continental football.

Bilbao will kick off their league season at home against Sevilla, with the Williams brothers aiming to set the tone for a strong season ahead.