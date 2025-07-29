ModernGhana logo
Joao Felix completes permanent deal to Al Nassr from Chelsea

By The Athletic
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

Al Nassr have completed the signing of Joao Felix from Chelsea on a permanent transfer.

The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) side had agreed a deal worth €30million (£26.2m; $35.2m) upfront fee, with add-ons taking the total valuation to €50m.

The 25-year-old who was the subject of interest from one large club in Portugal and others from the SPL.

Felix established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young players while at Benfica before becoming one of the most expensive players in history with a move to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The versatile forward joined Chelsea on loan in the second half of the 2022-23 and completed a permanent move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2024, scoring seven goals across 20 appearances.

Felix spent the second half of 2024-25 on loan at AC Milan, said upon his departure he “would be willing to remain” at the Serie A side beyond the loan agreement, should there be an opportunity to do so.

Felix will linkup with Portugal international team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, as well as 22-time Portugal international Otavio.

