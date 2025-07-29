ModernGhana logo
FC Samartex sign centre-back Roland Grippman from Golden Kick FC on permanent deal

FC Samartex sign centre-back Roland Grippman from Golden Kick FC on permanent deal

FC Samartex have completed the signing of highly-rated centre-back Roland Grippman on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Grippman makes the move to the Timber Boys from lower-tier outfit Golden Kick FC, where he impressed with his consistent performances across competitions.

The defender featured in a total of 36 matches last season—combining appearances in the Division One League and the MTN FA Cup—and found the back of the net once.

The 22-year-old is expected to play a key role in Samartex’s defensive setup as the club aims to strengthen its squad and make a strong push for the league title, following their near-miss in the previous campaign.

With their sights firmly set on silverware, the addition of Grippman marks a significant step in Samartex’s preparations for what promises to be a competitive season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

