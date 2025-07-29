ModernGhana logo
GFA appoint Prosper Narteh Ogum as Black Starlets head coach

TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the Ghana U-17, Black Starlets, national team.

The former WAFA head coach takes over from Coach Frimpong Manso, who is now turning all focus to the busy campaign of Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars in the 2025/26 football season, where they are expected to compete in the CAF Champions League.

“The Executive Council has appointed Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the Ghana U17 national team, the Black Starlets, ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship in Nigeria and has also been handed the role of Head of Coach Education, replacing Desmond Ofei.

“Dr. Ogum takes over from Coach Frimpong Manso, who steps aside to fully concentrate on his club duties with Bibiani GoldStars as they prepare for their maiden campaign in the CAF Champions League. The GFA expresses its gratitude to Coach Manso for his dedication to youth football and congratulates him on leading GoldStars to a historic Ghana Premier League title,” the Ghana FA said in a statement on Monday, July 28.

Ogum also takes over from Desmond Ofei, allowing him to fully focus on his duties as the assistant coach of the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has also assigned Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the GFA’s new Head of Coach Education.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
