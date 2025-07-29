ModernGhana logo
Bola Ahmed Tinubu rewards Super Falcons players $100k for winning historic 10th WAFCON title

TUE, 29 JUL 2025

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced huge rewards for the players and the technical team of the Super Falcons for winning the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

On Saturday, the Super Falcons clinched their 10th WAFCON title after coming from behind to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 to lift the title.

Following the arrival of the team at home, President Bola Tinubu has bestowed the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the Super Falcons and the entire technical crew.

In addition, the President is rewarding all players with a cash amount of $100,000. Each member of the technical team will also receive $50,000.

“I hereby conferred on the players, the 11-man technical team, with national honours of the Officer of the Order of the Niger.

“Additionally, I have directed the allocation of three-bedroom apartments in the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

“Then there is the cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 US dollars each 24 players and the naira equivalent of $50,000 to the 11-man technical crew,” President Tinubu announced.

Meanwhile, four Super Falcons players, namely Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, have all been named in the Team of the Tournament.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

