Asante Kotoko: Kwame Opoku's injury affected our attack against Kaizer Chiefs - Karim Zito admits

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has acknowledged that Kwame Opoku’s early injury setback disrupted the team’s attacking flow in their clash against South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the 2025 Toyota Cup.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions faced Chiefs over the weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where they secured a 3-2 victory on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Opoku, who started the match, appeared to pick up a knee injury early in the game and was visibly limping throughout the first half. Zito revealed that the striker’s condition forced the technical team to make tactical adjustments on the fly.

“Within 10 minutes of the game, he [Kwame Opoku] got injured, it will definitely affect you," he said.

"You saw that the attacking principle came down, so we had to revert to another tactical play just to be able to maintain and then contain them till the goal comes," he added.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Camara emerged the hero during the shootout, saving two penalties to seal the win for the Porcupine Warriors.

The victory marks Kotoko’s second trophy of the preseason, having earlier clinched the President’s Cup with a 2-1 win over archrivals Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko returned to Ghana on Sunday night and are set to begin their pre-season training camp on Wednesday in Cape Coast. The team is also expected to participate in the GHALCA Top 4 tournament, scheduled to take place from August 20 to 24.