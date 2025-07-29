ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Midfielder Iddrisu Baba eyes strong comeback after eight-month injury layoff

Football News Midfielder Iddrisu Baba eyes strong comeback after eight-month injury layoff
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

Ghana international Iddrisu Baba says he is eyeing a strong comeback after a lengthy injury spell.

The 29-year-old suffered an ACL injury in November 2024, missing 31 matches for UD Almería during the 2024/25 season and has been out for eight months.

Now in pre-season training with the squad in Marbella, Baba is edging closer to full fitness.

“I don’t care if it’s in an official match or a friendly,” he told the club’s media team. “But I don’t know how I’ll react when the gaffer tells me I’m playing. That moment will be special. I’m working hard for that surprise to come.”

Reflecting on his recovery, Baba admitted the early stages were tough. “The first two months were horrible.

"I was in so much pain. Sometimes I still get flashes of the injury, but I forget them quicker now. I’m fine. I’ve left those bad memories behind and I’m focused only on the day-to-day.”

He credited the club’s medical staff for supporting him through rehabilitation and says the team is looking refreshed ahead of the new campaign.

“The new signings might be new to UD Almería, but they’re not new to football. Most of them come from the second tier, they know what this league is about, and that’s going to help us.”

With the 2025/26 season approaching, Baba is taking nothing for granted.

“The Segunda is a long road. You have to take it day by day. There are so many factors you can’t control,” he said.

And when asked about a possible pre-season appearance, Baba offered a smile: “Maybe it’s too soon... but you never know.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Attorney General of Ghana, Dominic Ayine Bright Simons writes: AG has recovered 10.6% of the Unibank liability NOT 60% as...

12 hours ago

The late Daddy Lumba German Embassy credits Germany for shaping Daddy Lumba's musical legacy, pays tr...

12 hours ago

Regional Chairman, Mohammed Bantima Adam Samba Election 2024: NPP lost key Northern Region seats for ignoring Chairman Samba’s ...

12 hours ago

A/R: Ghana Tourism Authority shuts down Champion International Hotel, others for operating illegally A/R: Ghana Tourism Authority shuts down Champion International Hotel, others for...

12 hours ago

Vice President Naana Opoku-Agyemang urges SSNIT reform for more inclusive, resilient social security system Vice President Naana Opoku-Agyemang urges SSNIT reform for more inclusive, resil...

12 hours ago

V/R: Damaged culvert threatens lives near Tadzewu V/R: Damaged culvert threatens lives near Tadzewu

12 hours ago

PURC collects over GH¢880,000 for GWL, GH¢47,000 for customers in Central Region PURC collects over GH¢880,000 for GWL, GH¢47,000 for customers in Central Region

12 hours ago

15 members of Saviour Church of Ghana killed in accident on Kumasi–Accra highway 15 members of Saviour Church of Ghana killed in accident on Kumasi–Accra highway

12 hours ago

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, also known as D.Y. Donkoh Pastor faces court over 'dooms' prophecy about Shatta Wale

12 hours ago

I want to jail persons who have looted state resources but not in every instance that is possible — Dr Ayine I want to jail persons who have looted state resources but not in every instance...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line