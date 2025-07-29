Midfielder Iddrisu Baba eyes strong comeback after eight-month injury layoff

Ghana international Iddrisu Baba says he is eyeing a strong comeback after a lengthy injury spell.

The 29-year-old suffered an ACL injury in November 2024, missing 31 matches for UD Almería during the 2024/25 season and has been out for eight months.

Now in pre-season training with the squad in Marbella, Baba is edging closer to full fitness.

“I don’t care if it’s in an official match or a friendly,” he told the club’s media team. “But I don’t know how I’ll react when the gaffer tells me I’m playing. That moment will be special. I’m working hard for that surprise to come.”

Reflecting on his recovery, Baba admitted the early stages were tough. “The first two months were horrible.

"I was in so much pain. Sometimes I still get flashes of the injury, but I forget them quicker now. I’m fine. I’ve left those bad memories behind and I’m focused only on the day-to-day.”

He credited the club’s medical staff for supporting him through rehabilitation and says the team is looking refreshed ahead of the new campaign.

“The new signings might be new to UD Almería, but they’re not new to football. Most of them come from the second tier, they know what this league is about, and that’s going to help us.”

With the 2025/26 season approaching, Baba is taking nothing for granted.

“The Segunda is a long road. You have to take it day by day. There are so many factors you can’t control,” he said.

And when asked about a possible pre-season appearance, Baba offered a smile: “Maybe it’s too soon... but you never know.”