Kamaldeen Sulemana has not reached his full potential - Atalanta coach Ivan Juric

Atalanta BC head coach Ivan Juric says new signing Kamaldeen Sulemana is a talented player with promise, but insists the Ghana winger still needs time and development to reach his full potential.

Sulemana joined the Serie A outfit on a long-term deal from English Championship side Southampton and made his unofficial debut in a pre-season friendly against Atalanta’s U-23 team.

Speaking to the club’s media after the match, Juric praised the 22-year-old’s raw abilities but cautioned that he remains a project for the future.

“Today, he showed some good things, acceleration and shots. In my opinion, he is a guy who needs to be developed. He is not a finished player, but he really wants to grow,” Juric said.

The former Stade Rennes winger is being tipped as a potential replacement for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, who has been strongly linked with a summer move to Inter Milan.

Atalanta will kick off their 2025/26 Serie A campaign with an opening fixture against Pisa on August 24.