SuperSports secure rights to broadcast 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Get ready for an African football spectacle like no other! SuperSport, your home of sport on DStv and GOtv, is proud to bring you every thrilling moment of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) – live from 2 to 30 August 2025.

Hosted across the vibrant East African nations of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, this eighth edition of CHAN will feature 19 national teams made up exclusively of players competing in their home leagues. It’s a celebration of local talent, national pride, and the beautiful game – African style.

From rising stars to unforgettable goals, history is set to be made. Don’t miss a second of the action – It’s On only on SuperSport!

The history of CHAN

Launched in 2009 and contested every two years, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) features exclusively players active in their national domestic leagues, offering a platform for emerging local talent. The inaugural edition was won by DR Congo (beating Ghana 2-0), then Tunisia triumphed in 2011. Libya lifted the trophy in 2014 via penalties, followed by DR Congo again in 2016 to become the first two-time champion.

Morocco dominated back-to-back editions, winning in 2018 and 2020 and becoming the only nation to defend its CHAN title. In the seventh edition, held in Algeria in early 2023, Senegal claimed their first CHAN title by defeating hosts Algeria 5-4 on penalties after a goalless final. The upcoming eighth edition – postponed from early 2025 to 2–30 August 2025 due to infrastructure delays – marks the first time CHAN will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the first-ever tri-nation staging, spotlighting East Africa as a footballing region on the rise.

Why the odd number (19) of teams?

The eighth edition of CHAN will feature 19 teams due to qualification quirks and withdrawals. Initially, CAF allocated 19 slots: three spots per regional zone plus one extra for the host-zone (CECAFA), bringing the total to 19. Uganda advanced through qualifying despite already qualifying automatically as co-host, pushing participant count to 19. Libya had initially qualified automatically from the UNAF zone, but withdrew in November 2024, citing fixture congestion and disruption to their domestic league schedule, reducing North African representation. Despite Libya’s exit, CAF retained all 19 spots by reallocating vacancies, so the total team count remains 19 going into the tournament.

A dress rehearsal for the AFCON

Hosting CHAN 2024 enables Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda to test and fine-tune the infrastructure – renovated or newly built stadiums (Kasarani, Nyayo, Talanta in Kenya; Benjamin Mkapa and Arusha in Tanzania; Namboole, Hoima, Lira in Uganda) – ahead of 2027, when the countries will stage the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). CAF experts used CHAN to inspect facilities including training grounds, hotels, VAR systems and hospitals, assessing readiness for larger scale operations. The postponement from early 2025 to August 2025 gave hosts more time to ensure clarity in logistics, security planning, and fan experience protocols. CAF officials have described CHAN as a “precursor” or dry-run for AFCON to simulate tournament organisation, host fan engagement and operations in a three-nation format. The event is thus shaping East Africa’s football infrastructure and operational abilities ahead of the continent’s flagship tournament in 2027.

Who are the favourites?

Morocco remain the standout favourites. As back-to-back champions in 2018 and 2020, their domestic league, the Botola Pro, is among the strongest in Africa. Their technically gifted, tactically disciplined Atlas Lions boast deep experience and a winning culture.

Defending champions Senegal also offer a powerful case. Winners in 2023, they enter with momentum and a solid tactical setup, capable of handling pressure in Group D alongside Nigeria, Congo, and Sudan.

Nigeria, making a return after missing prior editions, brings physicality and attacking flair. Their decisive qualification win over Ghana has pundits and former players labelling them genuine title contenders.

DR Congo, two-time champions (2009 and 2016), combine tactical maturity with composure under pressure, while the trio of hosts – Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda – may not lead the odds, but home advantage gives them potential to surprise.

Stay Connected, Stay Streaming

Don’t miss a second. Stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app. Upgrade or manage your subscription via the MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com .

This Season, IT’S ON – Only on SuperSport.