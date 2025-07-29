ModernGhana logo
WOSPAG congratulates Black Queens for winning bronze medal at 2024 WAFCON

By Sammy Heywood Okine
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has applauded the Black Queens for their impressive third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Morocco.

In a statement issued by WOSPAG President Mrs. Joyce Mahama, the association commended the national senior women’s football team for their resilience and determination, particularly during challenging phases of the tournament. Ghana clinched the bronze medal after a thrilling victory over defending champions South Africa.

Mrs. Mahama highlighted the team's progression as a testament to their hard work and unity, crediting head coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical staff for fostering a strong and spirited squad.

“The Black Queens have truly made the nation proud. Their consistent improvement with each game and their courage in overcoming the odds to reach the semi-finals must be celebrated,” she said.

She further emphasized the importance of maintaining and supporting the current team, pointing out the presence of young, talented players eager to represent Ghana with passion and commitment.

Mrs. Mahama also urged the government and stakeholders to appropriately reward the team, noting that recognition would inspire not only the current players but future generations of female footballers.

WOSPAG also acknowledged the vital role of the media in covering the tournament and keeping Ghanaians informed throughout the campaign.

Members of WOSPAG joined hundreds of fans at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday morning to welcome the Black Queens home.

