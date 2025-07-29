Ada to host 2025 Asafotufiami Boxing Night as part of GaDangme Sports and Tourism Festival

The town of Ada is set to come alive with fists and festivity on August 2, 2025, as it hosts the Asafotufiami Boxing Night—a thrilling fusion of sports, culture, and tourism aimed at promoting peace and unity across the GaDangme communities.

Headlining the boxing event is Ghana’s Charles Tetteh, winner of Season 1 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League’s Best Boxer title. Tetteh will square off against Togo’s Fatiou Sarouna in an eight-round international super featherweight contest at the Asafotu Park, popularly known as the Big Ada Presby Junior High School Park.

The boxing night is a flagship event within a broader cultural and sporting calendar celebrating the GaDangme Homowo Festival and the GaDangme Youth Sports Festival and Tourism Awards & Dinner Night 2025.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Edward Coleman—President of the GaDangme Youth Organisation and CEO of Sports Education and Management (SEM) Promotions—explained that the initiative seeks to entertain and educate, while fostering peace, unity, and economic empowerment through sport and culture.

“Our agenda is to promote arts, culture, tourism, and business, using sport as the rallying point,” Coleman said. He also extended appreciation to Legacy Rise Sports and various media partners for supporting the initiative.

Several legendary Ghanaian boxing figures, including former world champions Azumah Nelson, Ike “Bazooka” Quartey, and Joshua Clottey, are expected to grace the occasion, lending their presence to inspire the next generation of boxing talents emerging from the GaDangme region.

The broader 2025 GaDangme Sports and Tourism Festival was officially launched at the McDan Park in La, Accra, last Sunday. Under the theme “Thanking the Almighty for successful free and fair elections and praying for economic breakthroughs,” the festival encompasses a variety of sporting disciplines including football (male and female), table tennis, volleyball, tennis, and boxing.

Participating athletes at the launch hailed from various GaDangme communities, including Ga Mashie, Chorkor, Mamprobi, Korle Gonno, La, Osu, Teshie, and Tema—signifying unity and regional pride.

The cultural side of the festivities promises a vibrant lineup of performances from artists such as Dada Yohane, Daniela, Araasamey, Vuvuzela, Romeo Swag, and the King Street Dancers.

The official launch was attended by notable dignitaries, including Geoffrey Tamakloe, Director of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Sheikh Ibrahim Tijani Leetei Mensah.

With boxing at its heart and community in its soul, the 2025 Asafotufiami Boxing Night promises to be a cornerstone in Ada’s evolving sports-tourism identity.