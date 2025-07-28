ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dutch cyclist Wiebes wins stage 3 of women's Tour de France

By Paul Myers - RFI
Cycling AFP - JULIEN DE ROSA
MON, 28 JUL 2025
AFP - JULIEN DE ROSA

Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes claimed the third stage of the 2025 women's Tour de France on Monday.

The 26-year-old completed the 163.5km course between La Gacilly and Angers in western France in three hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds.

Compatriot Marianne Vos was second and New Zealand's Ally Wollaston was third.

Vos's finish allowed her to seize the yellow jersey from the AG Insurance - Soudal team rider Kim Le Court Pienaar.

In the general classification, France's Olympic cross-country champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot completed the top three, 12 seconds behind, with last year's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma fourth.

"The team worked hard all day," said Wiebes after her victory. "They chased the early breakaway for a long time. 

"It was quite chaotic in the final part of the race. The corners were quite dangerous. Fortunately, we got through it well and I was able to finish it off."

Wiebes will go into Tuesday's 130.7km fourth stage between Saumur and Poitiers sporting the green jersey of the rider with the most points.

She boasts an 18 point lead over Vos.
"I now have the green jersey on my shoulders and we'll take it day by day," Wiebes added. "Tuesday is basically another sprint stage, so that offers new opportunities."

The race, which was launched in 2022, culminates on 3 August with a 124.1km hike through the mountains between Praz-sur-Arly and Châtel.

Annemiek van Vleuten won the inaugural event just ahead of Demi Vollering who claimedthe 2023 crown.

Last year, Niewiadoma pipped Vollering to the title by four seconds.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue uniBank case — Minority We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue u...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana has made progress on the fiscal front — BoG Governor

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Six straight inflation decline reflects disciplined monetary and fiscal policy —...

4 hours ago

Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes

4 hours ago

Politicization of Bawku conflict scary, makes the situation worse — Ama Pratt blasts NPP communicator Politicization of Bawku conflict scary, makes the situation worse — Ama Pratt bl...

4 hours ago

Tema port to be dredged to accommodate larger vessels — Director General Tema port to be dredged to accommodate larger vessels — Director General

4 hours ago

Celebrated satirist and media icon, Kweku Sintim-Misa—widely known as KSM Ato Essien's plea bargain was driven by fear, not quilt - KSM reveals

4 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Gov't will abolish Ghana School of Law system — Attorney General

5 hours ago

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Mahama and NDC have contributed to renewed Bawku crisis — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh

6 hours ago

Repackaging Akufo-Addos road projects as new without credit not only dishonest but also unproductive — Minority slams govt Repackaging Akufo-Addo's road projects as new without credit not only dishonest ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line