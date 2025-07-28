Dutch cyclist Wiebes wins stage 3 of women's Tour de France

Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes claimed the third stage of the 2025 women's Tour de France on Monday.

The 26-year-old completed the 163.5km course between La Gacilly and Angers in western France in three hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds.

Compatriot Marianne Vos was second and New Zealand's Ally Wollaston was third.

Vos's finish allowed her to seize the yellow jersey from the AG Insurance - Soudal team rider Kim Le Court Pienaar.

In the general classification, France's Olympic cross-country champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot completed the top three, 12 seconds behind, with last year's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma fourth.

"The team worked hard all day," said Wiebes after her victory. "They chased the early breakaway for a long time.

"It was quite chaotic in the final part of the race. The corners were quite dangerous. Fortunately, we got through it well and I was able to finish it off."

Wiebes will go into Tuesday's 130.7km fourth stage between Saumur and Poitiers sporting the green jersey of the rider with the most points.

She boasts an 18 point lead over Vos.

"I now have the green jersey on my shoulders and we'll take it day by day," Wiebes added. "Tuesday is basically another sprint stage, so that offers new opportunities."

The race, which was launched in 2022, culminates on 3 August with a 124.1km hike through the mountains between Praz-sur-Arly and Châtel.

Annemiek van Vleuten won the inaugural event just ahead of Demi Vollering who claimedthe 2023 crown.

Last year, Niewiadoma pipped Vollering to the title by four seconds.