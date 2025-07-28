Rasco London begins trials with Premier League side Brentford FC

Ghanaian youngster Rasco London is currently on trial with English Premier League side Brentford FC.

The young forward, who has been with the London-based side for a week, is reportedly impressing the team's handlers.

Rasco rose to prominence last season with Bechem United, winning over fans with his consistent performances.

His impressive form earned him a call-up to Ghana’s U-17 team, the Black Starlets, for the WAFU Zone B Championship.

Brentford FC, renowned for its innovative training model and eye for identifying overlooked talent, provides a distinctive entry point into top-tier European football for Rasco.

“He’s ready for this moment,” said Roy Arthur, manager and mentor who has played a pivotal role in preparing the 18-year-old for this opportunity.

“This isn’t just a trial—it’s a statement of intent. Rasco represents a new wave of disciplined, technically gifted Ghanaian footballers who are ready for the global stage.