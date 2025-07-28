ModernGhana logo
'Business as usual for the players' as no change with Isak - Howe

By BBC
MON, 28 JUL 2025

The conversation around striker Alexander Isak has dominated Newcastle's time in Singapore.

After Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal, Magpies manager Eddie Howe said "nothing had changed" with Isak's situation and there was no chance of him flying out to join his team-mates during the trip to Asia.

"It's business as usual for the players," said Howe. "Naturally we're going to miss a player of Alex's quality. The group will feel that.

"I can't sit here and claim they won't but we have a very professional group of players. They've been brilliant in terms of managing the situation.

"It was a great opportunity for [William] Osula to get more minutes than he would have done if we had more players in that position.

"A chance to showcase what he's about. He looked fitter and sharper through the work we've done. His attitude was good. He looked hungry.

"Every player in our squad has to be ready to play. We don't have the biggest squad so everyone has to contribute. I'd have no hesitation [in starting Osula]."

The Newcastle boss also says they "are not deluded" and know they also need to "bring players in" before the start of the new season.

Reflecting on the game and transfer movement, Howe added: "It was a brilliant game for us. The type of challenge we will face in the Premier League and Champions League, so what better way to prepare for the season.

"They were easily avoidable goals and that's a good thing for us because they're quick fixes. If you add that to some of our good attacking play that's a good sign.

"We're not deluded. We know we need to bring players in. We've known that for a long time.

"It's been a challenging transfer window. Let's see what we can do."

