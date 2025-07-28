England's Euro-winning squad return home for more celebrations

England's victorious European championship squad is due to return to Britain on Monday to continue celebrations at the London residence of the British prime minister and along the streets of central London.

Soon after their flight from Switzerland touches down on Monday afternoon, the players and coaches will be taken to a reception at 10 Downing Street hosted by Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Stephanie Peacock, the Sports Minister.

On Tuesday afternoon, they will travel along The Mall in central London in an open-top bus and soak up the plaudits from fans at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

"I'm very much looking forward to it all," said England head coach Sarina Wiegman on Sunday night after her side had overcome world champions Spain 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out.

During the final at the St Jakob Park in Basel, Spain took the lead midway through the first-half through Mariona Caldentey.

Just before the hour mark, Alessia Russo levelled for England. Though Spain dominated possession, they were unable to penetrate England's rear guard. Neither side was able to find the winner in 30 minutes of extra- time.

During the shoot-out, England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved two kicks and after Salma Paralluelo missed Spain's fourth shot, Chloe Kelly stepped up and thrashed the ball high to the right of the Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll to launch the partying.

"I'm so incredibly proud of the team and the staff," said Wiegman following England's third comeback win of the knockout stages.

"This is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played," added the 55-year-old Dutchwoman.

"Inthe quarter-final, semi-final and final we've come from behind. Of course, we have players with talent but the belief is incredible. They believe they can win by any means. We just never ever give up."

Return

Just over three weeks after losing their opening game of the tournament against France, Sunday night's triumph allowed England to become the first nation to secure back-to-back titles since Germany claimed six on the trot between 1995 and 2013.

The success also enabled Wiegman to emulate the Germans Tina Theune and Gero Bisanz as the only coaches to have steered a squad to glory on three occasions.

In 2017, Wiegman led the Netherlands to the crown with a 4-2 win over Denmark.

In 2022, in a competition delayed to the coronavirus pandemic, she guided England to their first title at the expense of Germany.

And three years later, she navigated her outfit past a Spain side that had won all of its games and featured the two-time Ballon D'Or winnersAitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

Bonmati, whose spot kick was saved in the shoot-out, said: "I think that in terms of football we have been the team that has played the best football in the tournament.

"We are the players or the team that has the most talent, the one that is the most enjoyable to watch. But sometimes that's not enough."

Spain head coach Montse Tomé echoed her star midfielder. "But hey, football is a sport where sometimes the best team doesn't always win," she added.

"England is a great team and played well throughout the tournament, demonstrating a high level of competitiveness.

"In the end, a penalty kick is something anyone can score, and anyone can miss."