People outside can never show me what to do - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has shrugged off criticism of his training methods, defending his approach with a strong statement of confidence in his credentials and experience.

Speaking to the media upon the team’s return from South Africa, the veteran coach made it clear he would not be swayed by public opinion, especially from those outside the technical space of the club.

“People outside can never show me what to do. I’m a qualified coach. I’ve been to Europe more than 11 times to learn this job,” he said.

“In Ghana and Africa, I possess one of the best coaching certificates, and that qualifies me to be here. So, I won’t follow what others are saying.”

The former national youth coach emphasised that his methods are based on scientific principles and tailored to the needs of his players, not influenced by comparisons or demands from fans.

“If I’m taking them through the ranks, we can’t play this game. You must start with adaptation, then move to the physical aspect, before going into techniques and tactics,” he explained.

Zito also revealed that Kotoko’s pre-season program was carefully designed around a balance of pressing and possession play, with sessions structured to match the physical and mental condition of the current squad.

“At the training ground, I did what the players could handle. I know the type of players I have and what it takes in pre-season. That’s why I did it my way,” he added.

Zito, wjo he led the Porcupine Warriors to their 10th FA Cup title, masterminded a dramatic penalty shootout victory over South African side Kaizer Chiefs to win the 2025 Toyota Cup in Durban over the weekend.

As Kotoko turn their attention to the new season, the team is expected to officially begin pre-season training on Wednesday in Cape Coast.