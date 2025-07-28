ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

People outside can never show me what to do - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Football News People outside can never show me what to do - Kotoko coach Karim Zito
MON, 28 JUL 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has shrugged off criticism of his training methods, defending his approach with a strong statement of confidence in his credentials and experience.

Speaking to the media upon the team’s return from South Africa, the veteran coach made it clear he would not be swayed by public opinion, especially from those outside the technical space of the club.

“People outside can never show me what to do. I’m a qualified coach. I’ve been to Europe more than 11 times to learn this job,” he said.

“In Ghana and Africa, I possess one of the best coaching certificates, and that qualifies me to be here. So, I won’t follow what others are saying.”

The former national youth coach emphasised that his methods are based on scientific principles and tailored to the needs of his players, not influenced by comparisons or demands from fans.

“If I’m taking them through the ranks, we can’t play this game. You must start with adaptation, then move to the physical aspect, before going into techniques and tactics,” he explained.

Zito also revealed that Kotoko’s pre-season program was carefully designed around a balance of pressing and possession play, with sessions structured to match the physical and mental condition of the current squad.

“At the training ground, I did what the players could handle. I know the type of players I have and what it takes in pre-season. That’s why I did it my way,” he added.

Zito, wjo he led the Porcupine Warriors to their 10th FA Cup title, masterminded a dramatic penalty shootout victory over South African side Kaizer Chiefs to win the 2025 Toyota Cup in Durban over the weekend.

As Kotoko turn their attention to the new season, the team is expected to officially begin pre-season training on Wednesday in Cape Coast.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mahama Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mah...

31 minutes ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Bawku crisis: ‘Security should’ve been beefed up immediately IGP was attacked’ —...

31 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah 'Realign official cedi rates with reality on the ground' — Adomako-Mensah to gov...

31 minutes ago

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kotoko Bawku crisis: ‘Stop the reprisal attacks, retaliations and let peace reign’ — El...

34 minutes ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Beige Bank offered GH¢10million settlement which I refused, now the state gets n...

3 hours ago

T-Bills record another massive 160% oversubscription despite significant cut in interest rates T-Bills record another massive 160% oversubscription despite significant cut in ...

3 hours ago

Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Attorney-General to address nation today on uniBank case and asset recovery driv...

3 hours ago

Refrain from polygamous marriages if you cant fulfill its tenets in Quran — Muslims told Refrain from polygamous marriages if you can't fulfill its tenets in Quran — Mus...

3 hours ago

Illegal miners arrested in Mahamas hometown Illegal miners arrested in Mahama's hometown

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line