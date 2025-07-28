We need to build on this success - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren after WAFCON heroics

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has commended his players for their resilience and impressive showing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while emphasizing the need for sustained effort and development to build on their recent success.

Speaking to the media upon the team’s arrival at Kotoka International Airport from Morocco, Björkegren reflected on Ghana’s third-place finish with pride, as supporters greeted the squad with songs and cheers for their spirited campaign.

“Step by step, we saw that we had the potential to match and even beat the best teams in the tournament,” the Swedish tactician said. “We made some tactical changes after our opening game, but ultimately, it was the players who did the hard work and made it happen.”

Björkegren highlighted the importance of the team’s pre-tournament preparations, pointing to the intensive training camp and daily video analysis sessions as pivotal in building cohesion and tactical clarity.

“We had little time to train before the tournament began, mostly just friendly matches. But the few weeks of camp allowed me to engage more deeply with the players. Those video sessions every day helped instill confidence and structure,” he explained.

Looking ahead, the coach revealed that his focus will remain on hard work and expanding the talent pool, with plans to scout both locally and internationally.

“We’ll take a short break, but then it’s back to hard work,” Björkegren stated. “There’s a bright future in Ghanaian women’s football. There are more talented girls out there, and we’ll keep searching for them—both here and abroad.”

When asked about the team’s prospects for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup, he expressed optimism, tempered with realism.

“We’ve shown how close we are. We played Morocco in front of 21,000 fans and were the better side. Yes, we can dream of winning, but we must continue to improve and never underestimate our opponents,” he said.

The Black Queens capped off a memorable tournament by defeating South Africa in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim bronze—marking a successful return to WAFCON after a six-year absence.