Ghana's Asantewaa and Boakye named in WAFCON 2024 Team of The Tournament

Grace Asantewaa

Black Queens stars Grace Asantewaa and Portia Boakye have earned spots in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Team of the Tournament, following standout performances that helped Ghana clinch a bronze medal.

Despite a shaky start to the competition, the experienced duo played pivotal roles in Ghana’s resurgence.

Their influence was particularly evident in the third-place playoff against South Africa, where Ghana edged the Banyana Banyana 4-3 on penalties after a hard-fought contest.

Asantewaa impressed with her relentless energy and creativity in midfield, dictating play and breaking lines with finesse. At the back, Boakye stood tall with her leadership and assured defensive displays, proving vital to Ghana’s stability throughout the tournament.

The pair join an illustrious Team of the Tournament lineup that includes Nigeria’s Rashidat Ajibade, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak, and South Africa’s Refiloe Jane.

Following their return to Accra on Monday morning, the Black Queens were met with a hero’s welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, where fans and officials celebrated their podium finish and individual accolades.