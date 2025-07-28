2024 WAFCON: Nigeria take home $1 million as prize for winning title

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have secured a historic $1 million prize after clinching the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

In a thrilling final held on July 26, 2025, at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the Falcons edged out hosts Morocco 3-2.

The decisive moment came in the 88th minute when 24-year-old midfielder Jennifer Echegini expertly converted a free-kick delivered by Esther Okoronkwo, completing a remarkable second-half comeback.

This triumph marks Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON championship, reinforcing their status as the continent’s most successful women’s national team.

The $1 million prize represents a significant leap—a 100% increase from the previous tournament—reflecting the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) strong commitment to advancing women’s football across Africa.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe highlighted that the enhanced prize money is intended to support better salaries for women players, coaches, and staff, underscoring a new era of investment in the women’s game.