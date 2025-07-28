Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito explains tactics after Toyota Cup win against Kaizer Chiefs

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has shed light on the tactical strategy that secured his side’s victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the 2025 Toyota Cup final.

The Ghanaian giants faced South African Premier Soccer League outfit Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban over the weekend.

Despite Chiefs threatening late in the game, most notably when Inacio Miguel missed a golden chance with eight minutes to play, the match ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Kotoko, however, held their nerve in the penalty shootout, clinching a 3-2 win to lift the trophy.

Speaking to the media after the match, Zito detailed the tactical discipline his team adopted, highlighting their defensive focus.

"We didn’t attack too much today, but we were ready defensively because we know they were ahead of us in terms of preparations and team cohesion.

"So I had to use my sense of judgement to go according to the players I have.

"We played in the FA Cup and the President's Cup before coming. We didn’t train for three days either. So I knew the players would get that, which is why the plan was to sit back," he added.

The team returned to Ghana on Sunday night and is expected to take a short break before regrouping for the GHALCA Top 4 tournament, which kicks off from August 20 to 24 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These pre-season fixtures form part of Kotoko’s build-up to the 2025/26 domestic season and their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.