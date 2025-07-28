Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito praises players after Toyota Cup win

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has heaped praise on his squad following their victory in the 2025 Toyota Cup over the weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors edged out South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in a tightly contested clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

After a goalless draw in regulation time, Kotoko held their nerve to claim a 3-2 win in a penalty shootout and lift the trophy.

Speaking to the media post-match, the veteran coach expressed satisfaction with his players' performance, particularly highlighting their discipline and adherence to the tactical plan.

"I am pleased with the result and also the performance of my players," Zito said after the game.

"With the new players, I knew I was not going to get what I wanted, but I assigned them certain responsibilities, and I was looking at it," he added.

The Ghana Premier League returned to Kumasi on Sunday night and will temporarily break camp before regrouping for the GHALCA Top 4 tournament. Scheduled for August 20-24 at the Baba Yara Stadium, the tournament is a key part of Kotoko’s pre-season activities.

The team is also preparing for the 2025/26 domestic campaign and their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup journey.