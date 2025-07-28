I want my game to be on a different level next season - Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo is determined to raise his game to new levels as he prepares for the 2025/26 Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, netting 11 goals and providing five assists for the Cherries. With the new season just weeks away, Semenyo is confident he can build on that success.

“I want to take my game to the next level. And, I feel like this season, coming, I’ll be able to do that with the team that we have. So I’m looking forward to it,” Semenyo told the club’s media.

He also commended the team’s pre-season preparations, describing them as positive and well-structured.

“Preparations have been good,” he said.

Having recently extended his contract to remain at the club until 2030, Semenyo demonstrated his quality in Bournemouth’s commanding 3-0 victory over Everton during their ongoing Premier League Series tour in the United States.

The forward is expected to feature again in the club’s upcoming pre-season clash against Manchester United early Thursday morning.

Semenyo will be eager to kick-start the competitive season when Bournemouth travel to face Liverpool at Anfield on August 19.