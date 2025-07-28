Antoine Semenyo eyes improvement after record-breaking campaign with Bournemouth

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo is setting his sights on an even better campaign as he prepares for the 2025/26 Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in 2024/25, netting a career-high 11 goals and providing five assists to help the Cherries secure a ninth-place finish with 56 points—their best tally in recent years.

Reflecting on his goals for the upcoming season, Semenyo told the club’s media:

“I feel like doing better than I did last year is the target for me, so I’m still going to keep my target close to my chest. But I’m hoping by the end of the season, I would have completed that,” Semenyo shared with the club’s media.

Semenyo has carried his strong form into pre-season, playing a key role in Bournemouth’s 3-0 victory over Everton in the ongoing Premier League Series in the United States.

The match took place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend.

He is expected to feature again when Bournemouth take on Manchester United in their next tour fixture on Thursday at 01:00 GMT.

Ahead of the new season, Semenyo further cemented his commitment to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030.