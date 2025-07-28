ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Antoine Semenyo eyes improvement after record-breaking campaign with Bournemouth

Football News Antoine Semenyo eyes improvement after record-breaking campaign with Bournemouth
MON, 28 JUL 2025

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo is setting his sights on an even better campaign as he prepares for the 2025/26 Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in 2024/25, netting a career-high 11 goals and providing five assists to help the Cherries secure a ninth-place finish with 56 points—their best tally in recent years.

Reflecting on his goals for the upcoming season, Semenyo told the club’s media:

“I feel like doing better than I did last year is the target for me, so I’m still going to keep my target close to my chest. But I’m hoping by the end of the season, I would have completed that,” Semenyo shared with the club’s media.

Semenyo has carried his strong form into pre-season, playing a key role in Bournemouth’s 3-0 victory over Everton in the ongoing Premier League Series in the United States.

The match took place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend.

He is expected to feature again when Bournemouth take on Manchester United in their next tour fixture on Thursday at 01:00 GMT.

Ahead of the new season, Semenyo further cemented his commitment to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 hours ago

The Life, Legend, Legacy, and Loss of Daddy Lumba: A Melodic Memoir The Life, Legend, Legacy, and Loss of Daddy Lumba: A Melodic Memoir

15 hours ago

Shatta Wale Pastor arrested over Shatta Wale’s death prophecy

15 hours ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

15 hours ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

15 hours ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

15 hours ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

15 hours ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

16 hours ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

16 hours ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

16 hours ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line