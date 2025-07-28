A sign of progress in women’s football - Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe after winning bronze medal at 2024 WAFCON

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe says Ghana’s bronze medal at the just-concluded 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is a clear indication of growth in the country’s women’s football.

Ghana finished third in the tournament after edging South Africa 4-3 on penalties in the third-place playoff, marking a major comeback for the Queens after missing out on the previous edition and failing to progress from the group stage as hosts in 2018.

“There is a progress now,” she said.

“So we hope in the future there is going to be more investment into women's football. For now, it is getting better than it used to be," she added.

The Black Queens are expected to arrive in Ghana at 5:00 a.m. today via Kotoka International Airport.

In the final, Nigeria were crowned champions for a record-extending 10th time after defeating tournament hosts Morocco.