Democracy Cup: Hearts of Oak to clash with Great Olympics on August 29

Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics will battle for supremacy in the second edition of the KGL Group Democracy Cup, scheduled for Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium — with the added incentive of securing a place in an international three-club tournament in May 2026.

The launch of the high-stakes fixture, held at Parliament House on Thursday, was graced by key state officials and football stakeholders who spoke passionately about the unifying power of the game and its symbolic role in celebrating Ghana’s democratic journey.

“The launch of this second edition is a powerful testament to what we can achieve as a nation when we commit to a shared vision and work together with purpose,” Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin stated. He highlighted the role of competition in national harmony, saying, “You cannot get peace without competition. You cannot get happiness without competition. You cannot get peace without unity, you cannot get happiness without unity.”

This year’s contest promises more than bragging rights. The winner will earn the right to represent Ghana in a three-team international tournament in the United States next year — an unprecedented opportunity to showcase Ghanaian football excellence abroad.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga described the Hearts-Olympics clash as a “titanic” encounter, saying, “This year’s match will feature a titanic clash once again, between the two giants of Ghana football, Accra Hearts of Oak and their historic city rivals, Accra Great Olympics.” He added, “For democracy, we are doing whatever it takes to project democracy, which is what Ghanaians need.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minority Leader, Sammi Awuku called for unity through sport. “Whether you’re a fan of Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, or any other team, this tournament presents a chance to come together, cheering together, and ensure that democracy can be found vibrant and inclusive.”

GFA President Kurt Okraku assured fans of top-quality football, stating, “The two teams are battle-ready… May they give us good football. May they show unity.”

Backing the event, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting national development through sport. “The KGL Group of Companies remains deeply committed to working alongside national institutions in building a future that is just, united, and full of possibilities for every Ghanaian,” he said. “I am a firm believer that entrepreneurship without philanthropy doesn’t mean anything.”

The event will also feature a curtain-raiser match between teams from Parliament and the Judiciary, each captained by former Black Stars players Agyemang Badu and John Mensah, respectively.

The Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer A. Djietror, summarised the event’s significance, saying, “Today, as we launch the second edition, we seek to institutionalize this great event, broaden community involvement, and ultimately elevate the Democracy Cup into a regional and continental symbol of democratic cohesion.”

As Hearts seek redemption from last year’s defeat to Kotoko and Olympics look to stake their claim on the continental stage, the 2025 Democracy Cup is poised to deliver not just a football spectacle, but a national moment of pride, purpose, and democratic renewal.