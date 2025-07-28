Amir Khan hails Ghana’s boxing passion, promises big investment

British boxing icon Amir Khan has hailed Ghana's red-hot passion for the sport after witnessing an unforgettable night of action at the “Battle of the Beasts” fight night in Accra.

Five weeks after being blown away by the electric atmosphere, passionate fans, and raw local talent on display, the former world champion is eyeing a long-term investment in the country’s boxing future, including a revival of women’s boxing.

On a rain-kissed evening last month, the Bukom Boxing Arena was transformed into the beating heart of world boxing, drawing an A-list crowd that included former champions and local sporting heavyweights.

The headline act bout American Andrew ‘The Beast’ Tabiti drop Ghana’s Jacob Dickson three times before sealing a fourth-round stoppage to win the inaugural WBC Bridgerweight title.

But it was the raw energy of Ghana’s fans and the explosive local talents that truly left Khan spellbound.

“The people love boxing, and we saw that at the arena — some were on their feet from 6pm till 4am,” Khan told Ghanaian sports blog Med Sports TV. “I’ve never experienced anything like that. The atmosphere was electric, and the crowd never sat down. It was a night to remember.”

Allotey’s masterclass

In front of a capacity crowd and boxing royalty, including Ghanaian icon Azumah Nelson, it was Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey’s masterclass that truly stole the show.

In a supporting bout dripping with tension, Allotey delivered a career-defining performance, outboxing bitter rival Daniel Selassie Gorsh to capture the WBO Africa bantamweight title before global audience tuning in via DAZN. The Ghanaian crowd, known for its fierce loyalty and deep boxing roots, roared from the first bell to the last.

Also catching Khan’s eye was the fiercely contested national cruiserweight bout between Haruna Mohammed and Ahmed Abdula, which had the crowd roaring with every thunderous exchange.

“The energy in that arena was unreal,” Khan told Med Sports TV. “Some people stood from 6pm to 4am without sitting down. I’ve never been to an event where the fans were so passionate — it was electric.”

Khan’s AK Promotions teamed up with Sharaf Mahama’s Legacy Rise Sports to co-host the event, which was as much a cultural celebration as a boxing night. Ghanaian music stars like King Promise, Kofi Kinaata, D-Black and Kojo Black lit up the stage between fights, while former world champions Azumah, Anthony Joshua, Joshua Clottey, and other dignitaries like Ghana FA chief, Kurt Simeon-Okraku; Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams; and NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, watched from the ringside.

Regarded as one of the most successful British boxers of all time, who at different times held world titles in the welterweight and light-welterweight divisions, Khan revealed the vision for the show began just six months earlier when he first met Sharaf Mahama in London.

“I first spoke to Sharaf Mahama in London. We said, Why not do a boxing show in Ghana? Six months later, we did it. And what a success it was.”

Khan, 38, clearly taken by the local talent, singled out Allotey’s win and a fierce cruiserweight clash between Haruna Mohammed and Ahmed Abdula as standout bouts.

“Those were amazing fights. The local match-ups were just as exciting, if not more. “This is what boxing is about. It’s not only about international names; it’s about giving local fighters the platform to shine. And they did.”

Investment plans

But beyond the raw passion exhibited at the packed arena, Khan sees a deeper mission to build a sustainable boxing ecosystem in Ghana, including a strong desire to see women’s boxing flourish in Ghana.

“I’ll be happy to support more female fights in the future. There’s so much untapped potential here. The goal is to give more fighters — men and women — the stage to show what they can do.”

For the retired champion-turned-promoter, who has long spoken of using boxing to give back, this project is a labour of love. “This isn’t about money. I love the sport and I love helping young fighters. I want to help build something lasting in Ghana,” he stressed.

His admiration for Ghana’s boxing pedigree runs deep, particularly with legends like Azumah Nelson inspiring a new generation. And after witnessing Bukom’s love affair with the sport, Khan is convinced that the country is ready for a boxing renaissance.

His time in Accra included a private meeting with Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, father of event co-promoter Sharaf.

The encounter with the 66-year-old statesman who built Ghana’s premier boxing arena in 2015 left a lasting impression on the Bolton-born boxer of Pakistani heritage.

"I met Mr John Mahama at his home with his son, Sharaf. He's a lovely guy. Honestly, I respect him more now because he is so humble. I heard about him, but when I met him in person, he is a very humble guy and wants to make progress," Khan said.