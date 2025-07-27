Al-Nassr agree £43.7m deal for Chelsea forward Felix

ModernGhana logo
By BBC
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

Al-Nassr have agreed a deal worth up to £43.7m for Chelsea forward Joao Felix.

The 25-year-old has been given permission to travel to Riyadh for his medical to complete the move.

Felix will link up with fellow Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro League side after they saw off interest from his former club Benfica.

Chelsea recoup the £45m they paid Atletico Madrid for Felix last summer, having also sent the attacker out on loan to AC Milan for six months in January for a £5m loan fee.

The Blues, who won the Club World Cup this month, have already sold goalkeepers Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Noni Madueke to balance the books this summer.

They have raised about £130m with further players like forward Raheem Sterling, left-back Ben Chilwell, midfielder Renato Veiga and striker Armando Broja currently up for sale.

Chelsea have spent £212m on signings like striker Liam Delap, winger Jamie Gittens and forward Joao Pedro with interest in midfielder Xavi Simons and defender Jorrel Hato ongoing.

However, they are also under pressure from Uefa to come out of the summer with a "positive transfer balance" after being initially fined £27m with conditions placed on the club to comply with rules, or risk not being able to register new signings for the Champions League this season.

