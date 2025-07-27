ModernGhana logo
Bayer Leverkusen snap up Ghanaian-German youngster Farid Alfa-Ruprecht from Manchester City

Bayer 04 Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of highly-rated winger Farid Alfa-Ruprecht from Manchester City’s U21 side, in a move that underscores the German champions’ commitment to nurturing elite young talent.

The 19-year-old, born in Hamburg to Ghanaian heritage, has signed a five-year deal that will keep him at the BayArena until June 30, 2030.

Alfa-Ruprecht began his youth career at Hamburger SV before making the switch to England three years ago to join Manchester City’s academy. While at City, he quickly gained a reputation for his explosive pace, close control, and inventive play on the flanks.

Now back in Germany, the dynamic teenager is seen by head coach Erik ten Hag as a long-term project and a key addition to Leverkusen’s growing roster of emerging stars.

In addition to his club potential, Alfa-Ruprecht remains eligible to represent either Germany or Ghana at international level — a factor that adds to his value and visibility on the global stage.

His arrival comes as Leverkusen prepare to defend their Bundesliga title and push for continental success, with the club continuing its strategy of investing in high-upside youth players capable of developing into world-class talents.

The signing of Alfa-Ruprecht sends a clear message: Leverkusen are building not just for now, but for the future.

