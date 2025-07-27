Black Queens set to arrive home on Monday after WAFCON bronze finish

Ghana's senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, will arrive home on Monday, July 28, following their impressive run at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they clinched the bronze medal.

The squad, alongside head coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team, is expected to touch down at Kotoka International Airport at 5:00 a.m. aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight.

Led on the pitch by captain Portia Boakye, the Black Queens enjoyed a memorable tournament campaign.

After advancing from the group stage, the team narrowly missed out on a place in the final following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco in the semi-finals. However, they bounced back to defeat defending champions South Africa in another shootout to secure a third-place finish.

The bronze medal marks Ghana’s first WAFCON podium finish in over ten years, a significant milestone that has reignited national pride in the team.

Their grit, unity, and determination throughout the competition have been lauded by fans and football officials alike, with a warm reception expected upon their return to Accra.