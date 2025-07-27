ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Queens set to arrive home on Monday after WAFCON bronze finish

Women Football Black Queens set to arrive home on Monday after WAFCON bronze finish
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

Ghana's senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, will arrive home on Monday, July 28, following their impressive run at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they clinched the bronze medal.

The squad, alongside head coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team, is expected to touch down at Kotoka International Airport at 5:00 a.m. aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight.

Led on the pitch by captain Portia Boakye, the Black Queens enjoyed a memorable tournament campaign.

After advancing from the group stage, the team narrowly missed out on a place in the final following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco in the semi-finals. However, they bounced back to defeat defending champions South Africa in another shootout to secure a third-place finish.

The bronze medal marks Ghana’s first WAFCON podium finish in over ten years, a significant milestone that has reignited national pride in the team.

Their grit, unity, and determination throughout the competition have been lauded by fans and football officials alike, with a warm reception expected upon their return to Accra.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

1 hour ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

1 hour ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

1 hour ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

1 hour ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

2 hours ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

2 hours ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

2 hours ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

3 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned military deployment by Asanko Gold Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned milita...

3 hours ago

AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstroke” AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstro...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line