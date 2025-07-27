Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola 'applications' for India job a hoax

Applications supposedly from Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez to manage India have both turned out to be hoaxes, the country's football association says.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said emails claiming to be from the two coaches were not genuine.

Earlier this week, reports in the Indian and Spanish press claimed that India's technical director, Subrata Paul, had admitted Xavi's interest in the position.

However, on Saturday, the AIFF published a statement saying they had received hoax applications.

"AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine," a statement read.

Earlier this month, Catalan coach Manolo Marquez resigned from his role as India manager so that he could focus on his club side, FC Goa.

The AIFF advertised the vacancy publicly, and said it received 170 applications.

Xavi has not coached since leaving Barcelona in May 2024, while Guardiola's contract at Manchester City runs until June 2027.

India - who have never qualified for a World Cup and finished last at the 2023 Asian Cup - are 133rd in the Fifa men's world rankings.

Recent managers include English coach Stephen Constantine and former Derby County and West Ham defender Igor Stimac.