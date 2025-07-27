ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 27 Jul 2025 Football News

Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola 'applications' for India job a hoax

By BBC
Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola applications for India job a hoax

Applications supposedly from Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez to manage India have both turned out to be hoaxes, the country's football association says.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said emails claiming to be from the two coaches were not genuine.

Earlier this week, reports in the Indian and Spanish press claimed that India's technical director, Subrata Paul, had admitted Xavi's interest in the position.

However, on Saturday, the AIFF published a statement saying they had received hoax applications.

"AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine," a statement read.

Earlier this month, Catalan coach Manolo Marquez resigned from his role as India manager so that he could focus on his club side, FC Goa.

The AIFF advertised the vacancy publicly, and said it received 170 applications.

Xavi has not coached since leaving Barcelona in May 2024, while Guardiola's contract at Manchester City runs until June 2027.

India - who have never qualified for a World Cup and finished last at the 2023 Asian Cup - are 133rd in the Fifa men's world rankings.

Recent managers include English coach Stephen Constantine and former Derby County and West Ham defender Igor Stimac.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

39 minutes ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

43 minutes ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

43 minutes ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

43 minutes ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

1 hour ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

1 hour ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

1 hour ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

2 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned military deployment by Asanko Gold Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned milita...

2 hours ago

AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstroke” AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstro...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line