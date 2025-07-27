ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bayern Munich preparing improved bid for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz

By BBC
Football News Bayern Munich preparing improved bid for Liverpool forwardLuis Diaz
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

Bayern Munich are planning an improved offer for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz.

The Bundesliga side had an initial £58.6m bid for the Colombia international turned down by the Premier League champions earlier this month.

But Bayern are determined to land Diaz and sources are indicating that the German title holders are hoping an agreement can be reached.

The offer - inclusive of add-ons - will likely be more than £60m.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool's squad for Saturday's 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong because of speculation surrounding his departure from the club.

"There are a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that," said Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

"He's training really well with us but we've decided for now not to play him yet."

Liverpool have signed forwards Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already this summer and are interested in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Diaz arrived at Anfield from Porto in a deal worth an initial £37m in January 2022 and he was an integral part of the squad that won the 2024-25 Premier League title.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

38 minutes ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

42 minutes ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

42 minutes ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

42 minutes ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

1 hour ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

1 hour ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

1 hour ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

2 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned military deployment by Asanko Gold Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned milita...

2 hours ago

AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstroke” AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstro...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line