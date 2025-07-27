Bayern Munich preparing improved bid for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich are planning an improved offer for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz.

The Bundesliga side had an initial £58.6m bid for the Colombia international turned down by the Premier League champions earlier this month.

But Bayern are determined to land Diaz and sources are indicating that the German title holders are hoping an agreement can be reached.

The offer - inclusive of add-ons - will likely be more than £60m.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool's squad for Saturday's 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong because of speculation surrounding his departure from the club.

"There are a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that," said Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

"He's training really well with us but we've decided for now not to play him yet."

Liverpool have signed forwards Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already this summer and are interested in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Diaz arrived at Anfield from Porto in a deal worth an initial £37m in January 2022 and he was an integral part of the squad that won the 2024-25 Premier League title.