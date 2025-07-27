Alice Kusi: Black Queens’ midfield maestro with unfinished business

Alice Kusi’s name has long resonated in Ghanaian women’s football, but at the Morocco 2024 CAF TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, she cemented her place among the continent’s elite.

At 30, the experienced midfielder played a pivotal role in leading the Black Queens to a third-place finish, scoring twice in five games and producing a Player of the Match performance against reigning champions South Africa in the bronze medal match.

A two-time WAFCON participant (2016 and 2018), Kusi was integral in Ghana’s journey back to the continental stage. Her stunning four-goal performance against Rwanda in the qualifiers, including a first-half hat-trick, reflecting her enduring quality and eye for goal. With Ghana still chasing their first WAFCON final since 2006, her influence in the middle of the park remains invaluable.

Bronze Brilliance and National Pride

For Kusi, standing on the podium meant more than personal glory—it was about salvaging pride for her nation after a challenging tournament.

Despite the early stumbles, the Black Queens bounced back, and Kusi’s leadership in midfield was vital in the turnaround.

"Congratulations to me and the entire team. Being the player of the match means a lot to me," she said.

"We won the bronze medal for ourselves and the nation. I am happy we didn't go home empty-handed... To be able to go home with a medal is great. I am really excited."

She also took time to appreciate the overwhelming support from Ghanaians throughout the campaign. "I thank the nation for their support. I know during the group stage it was really hard for us... We were not just here to participate, but at least able to make an impact. That is the dream, and I am really excited for that."

A Dream Beyond the Present

Despite her accomplishments, Kusi remains fueled by ambition. Her journey through clubs in Serbia, Turkey, and now Saudi Arabia reflects her persistence and hunger for growth.

But one dream remains firmly in her heart to one day don the jersey of FC Barcelona. "Every player has a favourite team. It was my wish to play for Barcelona," she admitted. "Where I am and where I want to be is a little bit far... I always stay positive. If it happens, I could make it one day. That is the area, and I will forever be grateful."

Her honesty resonates with young footballers across the continent. Even after more than a decade at the top level, Kusi continues to chase excellence, proving that dreams don’t expire with age.

Saudi Stint and Shaping the Future

Now with Al-Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Kusi is one of many African stars helping shape the rapidly developing women’s game in the Middle East. While it’s different from her previous stints in Europe, she sees promise in her current league and believes it’s on a path to global relevance.

"I know I am playing in the Saudi League. There is so much difference from the leagues I played before, but they are trying to progress in women's football," she explained. "The field is perfect… You could see that we have a lot of Saudi League players in this tournament. This means the competition over there is strong… For the years ahead, the league in Saudi Arabia will be amazing."

Her work ethic continues to inspire those around her. “I think she is great,” said team official Seun Oyediji. “She works like she is at least 25. The way she moves... very well deserved that she won the player of the match. We’ve been underdogs, but I think the future will be even better.”

As Ghana looks ahead with renewed confidence, Alice Kusi stands as both a symbol of resilience and a reminder that the best may yet be to come.